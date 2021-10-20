4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
