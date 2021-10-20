CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain City, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fountain City

Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 8 days ago

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cWwyd4w00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

