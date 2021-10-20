4-Day Weather Forecast For Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 50 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



