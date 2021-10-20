Wellfleet Weather Forecast
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
