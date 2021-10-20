CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Haines News Watch
Haines News Watch
 8 days ago

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cWwyYcB00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Haines News Watch

Haines News Watch

Haines, AK
4
Followers
210
Post
468
Views
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy