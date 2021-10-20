Daily Weather Forecast For Silver Bay

SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 45 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 mph



