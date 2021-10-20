Daily Weather Forecast For Silver Bay
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 45 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
