4-Day Weather Forecast For Bloomville
BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
