Ellis Daily Weather Forecast
ELLIS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
