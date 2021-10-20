Daily Weather Forecast For John Day
JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
