4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Claus
SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0