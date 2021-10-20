Marengo Daily Weather Forecast
MARENGO, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
