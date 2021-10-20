Winona Daily Weather Forecast
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0