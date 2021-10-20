Pound Daily Weather Forecast
POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
