4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Tisbury

WEST. TISBURY, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Rain Showers Likely High 63 °F, low 46 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



