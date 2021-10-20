Daily Weather Forecast For Ronda
RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
