Paden City Weather Forecast
PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
