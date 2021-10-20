La Plata Weather Forecast
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
