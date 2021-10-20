Daily Weather Forecast For Baudette
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 44 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
