Humboldt Weather Forecast
HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
