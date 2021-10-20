CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon Springs, WI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Solon Springs News Flash
 8 days ago

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Solon Springs Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Solon Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cWwy5Lb00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

