Weather Forecast For Inglis
INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
