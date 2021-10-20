CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrington, ND

Wednesday set for clouds in Carrington - 3 ways to make the most of it

Carrington Digest
 8 days ago

(CARRINGTON, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Carrington Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carrington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cWwxyPA00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 43 °F, low 23 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

