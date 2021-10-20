Weather Forecast For Conway

CONWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.