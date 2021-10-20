Henry Weather Forecast

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly Cloudy High 56 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



