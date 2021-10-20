Henry Weather Forecast
HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
