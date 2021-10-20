CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry, IL

Henry Weather Forecast

Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 8 days ago

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cWwxlAx00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Henry Voice

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
19
Followers
285
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy