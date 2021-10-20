Weather Forecast For Teec Nos Pos

TEEC NOS POS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 10 mph



