Malta, MT

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Malta

Malta Digest
 8 days ago

(MALTA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Malta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Malta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cWwxglK00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 26 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

