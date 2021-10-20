Chamberlain Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cWwxbLh00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then widespread frost overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

