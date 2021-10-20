Chamberlain Daily Weather Forecast

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then widespread frost overnight High 42 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 57 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



