Chamberlain Daily Weather Forecast
CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then widespread frost overnight
- High 42 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0