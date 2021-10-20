4-Day Weather Forecast For Kellogg

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 22 Light Rain Likely High 58 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



