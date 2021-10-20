CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kellogg

Kellogg News Flash
 8 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cWwxXlf00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kellogg, ID
