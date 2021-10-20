Weather Forecast For Tracy
TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
