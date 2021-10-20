Weather Forecast For Tracy

TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 52 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 48 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 48 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 49 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.