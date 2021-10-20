Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 54 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.