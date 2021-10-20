Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
