Milford, ME

Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cWwxV0D00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

