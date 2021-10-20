Daily Weather Forecast For Kemmerer

KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 49 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.