Daily Weather Forecast For Kemmerer
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
