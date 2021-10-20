CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

Weather Forecast For Mcgregor

 8 days ago

MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cWwxPhr00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 28 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 24 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

City
Mcgregor, MN
With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

