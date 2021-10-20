CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calais, ME

Weather Forecast For Calais

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 8 days ago

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cWwxO4M00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

