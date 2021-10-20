Weather Forecast For Calais
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0