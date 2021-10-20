Enterprise Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain High 50 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



