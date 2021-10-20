Enterprise Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
