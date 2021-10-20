Lisbon Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cWwxAiC00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 26 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

