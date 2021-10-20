CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Freer

Freer Today
Freer Today
 8 days ago

FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cWwx2jd00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Freer Today

Freer Today

Freer, TX
22
Followers
291
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy