Oblong, IL

Oblong Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cWwwz2Q00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

