Oblong Daily Weather Forecast
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0