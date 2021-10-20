CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, MO

Memphis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 8 days ago

MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cWwwryc00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
42
Followers
294
Post
713
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy