Memphis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
