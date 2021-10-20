CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, AK

Petersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cWwwngw00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

