Daily Weather Forecast For Au Gres

AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.