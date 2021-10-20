Daily Weather Forecast For Au Gres
AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
