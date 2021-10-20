CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Plains

 8 days ago

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cWwwb6E00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

