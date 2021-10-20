4-Day Weather Forecast For Plains

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 21 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 64 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.