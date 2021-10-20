CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsing, ID

Jump on Marsing’s rainy forecast today

Marsing Digest
 8 days ago

(MARSING, ID) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Marsing, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marsing:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cWwwUs100

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marsing Digest

With Marsing Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

