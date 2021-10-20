CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limon, CO

Limon Weather Forecast

Limon Post
Limon Post
 8 days ago

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWwwOot00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limon, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
11
Followers
326
Post
831
Views
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy