4-Day Weather Forecast For Frankfort

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 52 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



