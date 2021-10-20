CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Frankfort

Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 8 days ago

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cWwwLAi00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Frankfort Journal

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort, MI
22
Followers
303
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy