4-Day Weather Forecast For Frankfort
FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
