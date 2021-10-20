CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beresford, SD

Beresford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cWwwIWX00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beresford, SD
