Lacygne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
