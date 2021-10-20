CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacygne, KS

Lacygne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 8 days ago

LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cWww2UA00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacygne, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacygne Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
11
Followers
283
Post
934
Views
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy