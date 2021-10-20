Barnum Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
