Barnum Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 51 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 47 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.