CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnum, MN

Barnum Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 8 days ago

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cWwvyBu00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnum, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnum Mn Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
Barnum News Alert

Barnum News Alert

Barnum, MN
21
Followers
350
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy