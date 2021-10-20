Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(WAGNER, SD.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Wagner, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly Sunny High 61 °F, low Light wind



