CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagner, SD

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 8 days ago

(WAGNER, SD.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Wagner, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cWwvxJB00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly Sunny

    • High 61 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagner, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Newsbreak
Wagner Post

Wagner Post

Wagner, SD
21
Followers
262
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy