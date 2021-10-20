Weather Forecast For Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



