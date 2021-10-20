Weather Forecast For Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
