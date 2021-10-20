CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippenville, PA

Weather Forecast For Shippenville

Shippenville Dispatch
Shippenville Dispatch
 8 days ago

SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cWwvvXj00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

