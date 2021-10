A settlement monitor said Wednesday that an Israeli committee approved about 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank a day after the Biden administration issued its strongest condemnation yet of the proposed construction. Word of the approval came from Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement group Peace Now An Israeli security official who was not authorized to speak publicly also said the plan had been approved, but details were not immediately released by the Defense Ministry. Israeli public broadcaster Kan also reported that about 3,000 units were approved.The ministry's higher planning council, which authorizes West Bank...

