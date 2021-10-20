Bloomfield Daily Weather Forecast
BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
