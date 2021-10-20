CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, KY

Bloomfield Daily Weather Forecast

Bloomfield News Watch
Bloomfield News Watch
 8 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0cWwvnj900

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield News Watch

Bloomfield, KY
38
Followers
289
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy